Czy Wspólnota Narodów przetrwa ?

Queen Elizabeth II and the Commonwealth General Secretary Patricia Scotland QC (right). Source: Press Association
Published 12 March 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Anna Sadurska, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dzisiaj (poniedziałek 12/3) obchodzony jest Dzień Panstw Wspólnoty - coroczne swięto 53 państw, które tworzą tę organizację.
Published 12 March 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Anna Sadurska, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share