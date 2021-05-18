Nigdy nie jest za późno aby zrealizować swoje marzenia z dzieciństwa

Research shows that many palliative care patients wished that they had taken more risks in their lifetime Source: Getty Images/Justin Lewis
Published 18 May 2021 at 11:56am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:26pm
By Magda Dejneka, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Czy kiedykolwiek myślisz o tym, o czym marzyłeś jako dziecko? Powrót i próba realizacji marzeń z dzieciństwa może dodać nam energii i przynieść wiele satysfakcji.
