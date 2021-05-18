SBS po polsku

Nigdy nie jest za późno aby zrealizować swoje marzenia z dzieciństwa

SBS po polsku

Research shows that many palliative care patients wished that they had taken more risks in their lifetime

Research shows that many palliative care patients wished that they had taken more risks in their lifetime Source: Getty Images/Justin Lewis

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 May 2021 at 11:56am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:26pm
By Magda Dejneka, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS

Czy kiedykolwiek myślisz o tym, o czym marzyłeś jako dziecko? Powrót i próba realizacji marzeń z dzieciństwa może dodać nam energii i przynieść wiele satysfakcji.

Published 18 May 2021 at 11:56am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:26pm
By Magda Dejneka, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

news pic

Wiadomości 27 października 2022 - SBS News Flash

Money is taken out of a wallet Canberra, April 8, 2014.

Budżet w pigułce - dostaniemy po kieszeni czy nie?

Retailers say Australia is at a crisis point when it comes to labour shortages in the sector.

Nie ma ludzi do pracy!

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

W tegorocznym budżecie - pomoc dla rodzin