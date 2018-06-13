Jan Szuba OAM

Jan Adam Szuba Source: Szuba
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jan Adam Szuba, za prace na rzecz polskiej społeczności w Melbourne, otrzymał Order of Australia Medal. Pan Jan Szuba był Prezesem Festiwalu POL-ART w Melbourne, a także wieloletnim Przewodniczącym komitetu Polskiego Festiwalu @ Federation Square, w latach 2005-2014. Gratulacje !
