SBS po polsku

Jan Szuba OAM

SBS po polsku

Jan Szuba

Jan Adam Szuba Source: Szuba

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2018 at 2:52pm, updated 13 June 2018 at 2:55pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Jan Adam Szuba, za prace na rzecz polskiej społeczności w Melbourne, otrzymał Order of Australia Medal. Pan Jan Szuba był Prezesem Festiwalu POL-ART w Melbourne, a także wieloletnim Przewodniczącym komitetu Polskiego Festiwalu @ Federation Square, w latach 2005-2014. Gratulacje !

Published 13 June 2018 at 2:52pm, updated 13 June 2018 at 2:55pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135

koncert drugi (2).jpg

PolArt 2022