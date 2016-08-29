SBS po polsku

Dżihad za pieniądze?

SBS po polsku

This image made from militant video, which has been verified by SITE Intelligence Group and is consistent with other AP reporting

This image made from militant video, which has been verified by SITE Intelligence Group and is consistent with other AP reporting Source: SITE Intelligence Group via AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 August 2016 at 4:29pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tanja Valko, arabistka i autorka książek o państwach arabskich, tłumaczy co to jest 'dżihad' i dlaczego z takim sukcesem wykorzystywany jest on przez ugrupowania terrorystyczne.

Published 29 August 2016 at 4:29pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pope Benedict XVI Visits Erfurt

Wiadomości 5 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Mam Teatr zdjecie.png

"Mam Teatr"

Czerwone gitary.jpg

Czerwone Gitary

Jerzy Kryszak 2.jpg

Jerzy Kryszak