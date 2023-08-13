Julia Trybała w Station Gallery

Wystawa julia 3.jpg

Julia Trybala

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Julia Trybała, artystka polskiego pochodzenia zaprasza do Station Gallery w Melbourne na swoją indywidualną wystawę.

Wystawa czynna jest w
Station Gallery
od 5 - 26 sierpnia 2023.
Wystawa julia 1.jpg
Station Gallery, Melbourne
Wystawa julia 2.jpg
Station Gallery, Melbourne
Wystawa julia 5.jpg
Station Gallery, Melbourne
Wystawa julia 4.jpg
Station Gallery, Melbourne
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WWC23 QTR FINAL AUSTRALIA FRANCE

Go Matildas, Go !

news pic

Wiadomości 13 sierpnia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Conservative Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski (L) with Law and Justice candidate for the Prime Minister Beata Szydlo (R)

Tydzień w Polsce

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości 12 sierpnia 2023 - SBS News Flash