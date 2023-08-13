Julia Trybała w Station Gallery

Julia Trybała w Station GalleryPlay05:46Julia TrybalaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.28MB) Julia Trybała, artystka polskiego pochodzenia zaprasza do Station Gallery w Melbourne na swoją indywidualną wystawę.Wystawa czynna jest w Station Gallery od 5 - 26 sierpnia 2023. Station Gallery, MelbourneStation Gallery, MelbourneStation Gallery, MelbourneStation Gallery, MelbourneShareLatest podcast episodesGo Matildas, Go !Wiadomości 13 sierpnia 2023 - SBS News FlashTydzień w PolsceWiadomości 12 sierpnia 2023 - SBS News Flash