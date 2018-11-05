SBS po polsku

Wraz z wycinaniem lasów giną koale

SBS po polsku

Koala

Koala numbers are decreasing alarmingly Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 November 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:44pm
By Anna Sadurska, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

W ciągu ostatnich 50 lat zginęło więcej niż połowa żyjących na świecie dzikich zwierząt. Jednym z gatunków, który znajduje się w poważnym niebezpieczeństwie, są nasze australijskie koale.

Published 5 November 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:44pm
By Anna Sadurska, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135

koncert drugi (2).jpg

PolArt 2022