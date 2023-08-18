Kolejna łodź z migrantami przewróciła się na morzu...

FILE - Children play on fishing boats known as "pirogues" in Dakar, Senegal, on June 24, 2023. More than 60 migrants are feared dead after coast guards off the Atlantic island of Cape Verde rescued a boat that started with more than 100 aboard, authorities and migrant advocates said. The Spanish migration advocacy group Walking Borders said the vessel was a large fishing boat, called a pirogue, which had left Senegal on July 10. (AP Photo/Zane Irwin, File) Source: AP / Zane Irwin/AP