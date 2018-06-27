Kościuszki podróż na Wawel

At the cemetery in Zuchwil (Switzerland), burial place of some of Tadeusz Kosciuszko remains. Other remains were layed at Wawel in Krakow, Poland. Source: Felix Molski
23 czerwca przypada rocznica krakowskiego pochówku Tadeusza Kościuszki. Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek przedstawia historię pośmiertnej podróży Kościuszki ze Szwajcarii do Polski, część 1.
