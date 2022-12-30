Legenda futbolu nie żyje...

FILE - Brazil's soccer legend Pele greets the crowd ahead of a Spanish league soccer match, in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Jan. 16, 2005. Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in Sao Paulo on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. He was 82. (AP Photo/Jasper Juinen, File) Source: AP / Jasper Juinen/AP
Published 30 December 2022 at 4:10pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
W wieku 82 lat zmarł Edson Arantes do Nascimento, znany lepiej jako Pelé - legendarny brazylijski piłkarz, trzykrotny mistrz świata.
Published 30 December 2022 at 4:10pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
