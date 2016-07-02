SBS po polsku

Film 'Żyć nie umierać' na festiwalu w Perth 3/7

Tomasz Kot w filmie "Żyć nie umierać"

Tomasz Kot w filmie "Zyc nie umierac" Source: www.polishfilmfestival.org

Published 2 July 2016 at 10:14pm, updated 2 July 2016 at 10:35pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

O filmie i nie tylko, mówi Tomasz Kot, jeden z najpopularniejszych polskich aktorów filmowych.

informacje o projekcji filmu na Festiwalu Polskich Filmow w Perth na stronie www.polishfilmfestival.org

 

