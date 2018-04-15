Jak w chaosie dojść do ładu?

Overloaded suburban garage. Boxes, coolers, sporting gear and more. Source: iStockphoto
Published 15 April 2018 at 12:37pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:58am
By Dorota Banasiak, Amy Chien Yu-Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bałagan ma negatywny wpływ na nasze samopoczucie, twierdzą eksperci. Więc jeśli twój dom lub mieszkanie jest zagracone bezużytecznymi przedmiotami, których nie możesz się pozbyć - oto, co powinieneś wiedzieć o tzn. 'decluttering'.
Published 15 April 2018 at 12:37pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:58am
By Dorota Banasiak, Amy Chien Yu-Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share