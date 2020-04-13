SBS po polsku

Krzysztof Penderecki

Krzysztof Penderecki – Festival of Stars in Gdańsk, 2008 Source: Wikipedia.en

Published 13 April 2020 at 12:27pm, updated 13 April 2020 at 12:30pm
By Anna Sadurska
Available in other languages

Dziennikarka Teresa Bętkowska wielokrotnie rozmawiała z Krzysztofem Pendereckim. Dla Radia SBS wspomina te rozmowy malujac portret czlowieka, pasjonata drzew, kompozytora.

