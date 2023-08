Magazyn Sportowy - Polki 1/8 finałów Mistrzostw Europy Kobiet w Siatkówce

Poland's Agiszka Korneluk and Belgium's Nathalie Lemmens fight for the ball during a volleyball game between Poland and the Belgian national women volleyball team Yellow Tigers in the group stage of the 2023 European Women's Championships, Tuesday 22 August 2023 in Gent. The 2023 European Women's Championships take place from August 15 to September 3. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Belga/Sipa USA) Credit: Belga/Sipa USA