Karolina Gruszka o 'Marie Currie'

Published 22 November 2017 at 12:29pm, updated 22 November 2017 at 1:31pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

Rozmowa z Karoliną Gruszką, która w filmie o Marii Sklodowskiej, wcieliła sie w postać słynnej Polki. Film "Maria Sklodowska-Curie", na Festiwalu Polskich Filmow w Australii.

