SBS po polsku

Klasyka w rytmie tanga

SBS po polsku

Buczkowski & Wilgos

Buczkowski & Wilgos Source: Buczkowski & Wilgos

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2017 at 11:09am, updated 16 September 2017 at 12:28pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Rozmowa ze skrzypkiem Michałem Buczkowskim z okazji wydania wspólnie z Aleksandrem Wilgosem (gitara) debiutanckiej plyty Opus1. http://en.dux.pl/michal-buczkowski-aleksander-wilgos-opus-1.html

Published 14 September 2017 at 11:09am, updated 16 September 2017 at 12:28pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

koncert drugi (2).jpg

PolArt 2022

Pope Benedict XVI Visits Erfurt

Wiadomości 5 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Mam Teatr zdjecie.png

"Mam Teatr"

Czerwone gitary.jpg

Czerwone Gitary