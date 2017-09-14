Klasyka w rytmie tanga

Buczkowski & Wilgos Source: Buczkowski & Wilgos
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS

Rozmowa ze skrzypkiem Michałem Buczkowskim z okazji wydania wspólnie z Aleksandrem Wilgosem (gitara) debiutanckiej plyty Opus1. http://en.dux.pl/michal-buczkowski-aleksander-wilgos-opus-1.html
