MH17 - Wznowienie procesu o zabójstwo

mh17 oleg pulatov

Boudewijn van Eijck (R) and Sabine ten Doesschate, defence lawyers of MH17 suspect Oleg Pulatov, Source: AFP

Published 11 June 2020 at 10:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Amelia Dunn
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Czterech mężczyzn, trzech Rosjan i Ukrainiec, zostało oskarżonych przez holenderski sąd o zabicie 298 pasażerów na pokładzie malezyjskiego samolotu MH17 w 2014 roku. Kluczową rolę w dochodzeniu odegrali australijscy śledczy.

