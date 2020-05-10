SBS po polsku

Dzień Matki w Australii

SBS po polsku

I love you mom

I love you mom Source: happy-mothers-day.com

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 May 2020 at 4:28pm, updated 10 May 2020 at 4:36pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Życzenia składają oraz swoje mamy wspominają Panie Bogumiła Mally-Łońska i Teresa Solarska, 'Mamy Roku' 2015/17. Jest to nagranie archiwalne.... Serdeczne życzenia dla wszystkich Mam od polskiej redakcji Radia SBS !

Published 10 May 2020 at 4:28pm, updated 10 May 2020 at 4:36pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135