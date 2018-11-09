SBS po polsku

Recenzja filmowa:'Pierwszy człowiek'

SBS po polsku

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ryan Gosling in a scene from "First Man." (Daniel McFadden/Universal Pictures via AP)

"First Man," the riveting story of NASAs mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. Source: Universal Pictures

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 November 2018 at 3:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:46pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska-Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Film biograficzny o Neilu Armstrongu, człowieku, który stanął na kiężycu 20 lipca 1969 roku.

Published 9 November 2018 at 3:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:46pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska-Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135

koncert drugi (2).jpg

PolArt 2022