Recenzja filmowa: 'Book Club'

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda walks the red carpet for the Australian Premiere of Book Club at Event Cinemas Bondi Junction, in Sydney, Sunday, August 26, 2018. Source: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne)

Published 24 September 2018 at 8:23am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:23pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Available in other languages

Cztery przyjaciółki zafascynowala pewna książka. Jaka ? Posłuchajcie recenzji.

