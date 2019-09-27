SBS po polsku

Recenzja filmu 'Downton Abbey'

Historical period drama

The poster of the film 'Downton Abbey' Source: Focus Features

Published 27 September 2019 at 3:30pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Ela CHylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Dramat historyczny o opactwie Downton, gdy rodzina Crawley dowiaduje się, że król George V i królowa Mary przyjeżdżają ich odwiedzić.

