Recenzja filmowa: 'Green Book'

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Viggo Mortensen, left, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from "Green Book." Source: Universal Pictures via AP
Published 8 February 2019 at 3:44pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:14pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Wzruszająca historia podróży przez amerykańską Dixieland w latach sześćdziesiątych, inspirowana prawdziwymi wydarzeniami.
Published 8 February 2019 at 3:44pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:14pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share