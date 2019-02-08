SBS po polsku

Recenzja filmowa: 'Green Book'

"Green Book."

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Viggo Mortensen, left, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from "Green Book." Source: Universal Pictures via AP

Published 8 February 2019 at 3:44pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:14pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Wzruszająca historia podróży przez amerykańską Dixieland w latach sześćdziesiątych, inspirowana prawdziwymi wydarzeniami.

