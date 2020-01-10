SBS po polsku

Recenzja filmowa: Little Women

Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen in Greta Gerwigs LITTLE WOMEN

Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen in Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Source: Supplied

Published 10 January 2020 at 3:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Siódma i bardzo udana adaptacja powieści wydanej po amerykańskiej wojnie domowej.

