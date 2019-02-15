SBS po polsku

Movie review: 'Maria, królowa Szkotów'

Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart in a scene from "Mary Queen of Scots." (Liam Daniel/Focus Features via AP)

Published 15 February 2019 at 3:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:16pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Available in other languages

Maria, królowa Szkotów to pojedynek dwóch silnych kobiet w męskim świecie!

