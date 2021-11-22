SBS po polsku

Recenzja fimu " No time to die"

World Premiere Of "NO TIME TO DIE" - Red Carpet

Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig and La Seydoux attend the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. Source: Getty Images Europe

Published 22 November 2021 at 4:41pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Ostatnia odsłona legendarnego Jamesa Bonda do obejrzenia już w kinach. W roli tytułowej Daniel Craig, który po raz ostatni raz wciela się w postać agenta 007.

