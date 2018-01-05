Rezenzja filmowa: ‘Król rozrywki’

Source: Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Published 5 January 2018 at 3:09pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:19am
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
FIlm "The Greatest Showman", polski tytuł ‘Król rozrywki’ opowiada historię wizjonera, który z niczego, stworzył spektakl, który stał się światową sensacją.
Published 5 January 2018 at 3:09pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:19am
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share