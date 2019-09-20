Recenzja filmu 'The Kitchen'

Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish in 'The Kitchen' Source: New Line Cinema, Bron Creative
Published 20 September 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:08pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Opowieść o żonach irlandzkich gangsterów, którzy przejmują operacje przestępczości zorganizowanej w Nowym Jorku w tzw Hell's Kitchen.
Published 20 September 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:08pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share