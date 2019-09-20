SBS po polsku

Recenzja filmu 'The Kitchen'

SBS po polsku

The Kitchen

Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish in 'The Kitchen' Source: New Line Cinema, Bron Creative

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 September 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:08pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Opowieść o żonach irlandzkich gangsterów, którzy przejmują operacje przestępczości zorganizowanej w Nowym Jorku w tzw Hell's Kitchen.

Published 20 September 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:08pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135