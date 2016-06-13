SBS po polsku

Wielojęzyczność w kampanii wyborczej

SBS po polsku

Labor's Maxine McKew celebrating after defeating John Howard in 2007

Labor's Maxine McKew celebrating after defeating John Howard in 2007 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2016 at 3:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:47pm
By Magda Dejneka, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Partia Pracy przygotowuje nową strategię w swojej kampanii wyborczej. Ma ona polegać na produkcji reklam wyborczych z napisami w różnych językach.

Published 13 June 2016 at 3:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:47pm
By Magda Dejneka, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pope Benedict XVI Visits Erfurt

Wiadomości 5 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Mam Teatr zdjecie.png

"Mam Teatr"

Czerwone gitary.jpg

Czerwone Gitary

Jerzy Kryszak 2.jpg

Jerzy Kryszak