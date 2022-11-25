SBS po polsku

Mundial 2022 - Japonia pokonała Niemcy - ' Cud w Doha!' piszą japońskie media

Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 23: Serge Gnabry #10 of Germany has his shot saved by Shuichi Gonda #12 of Japan during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Germany at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Credit: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Published 25 November 2022 at 4:46pm
By Darek Paczynski
Podsumowanie ostatnich wyników piłkarskich Mistrzostw Świata FIFA World Cup 2022

