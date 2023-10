Natychmiastowa akcja humanitarna dla Strefy Gazy

epa10931697 Two men help two wounded young girls leave the area following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, 21 October 2023. More than 4,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. Egypt hosted on 21 October an international summit on the situation in Gaza and, after a Qatari mediation, two hostages were released by Hamas on the evening of 20 October. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER Source: EPA / MOHAMMED SABER/EPA