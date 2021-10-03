Boloński Neptun z Helu przypłynie do Perth...

Neptun Boloński tymczasowo stoi w Helu Source: Neptune of Bologna – The Centurion Project
Published 3 October 2021 at 4:49pm, updated 3 October 2021 at 5:25pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Pomysłodawcą i autorem projektu rzeźbiarskiego „Neptune of Bologna – The Centurion Project" jest Arkadiusz Żółtowski (Arck Storm) z Perth. W pierwszej części rozmowy Pan Arkadiusz opowiada o tym jak zrodził się ten pomysł.
