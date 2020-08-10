"Mury powinny upadać, mosty nigdy"

A rainbow shines over the new San Giorgio Bridge in Genoa, Italy, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Published 10 August 2020 at 4:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:10pm
By Anna Sadurska, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
... powiedział słynny architeckt Renzo Piano na otwarciu mostu San Giorgio w Genui 3 sierpnia. Most oddano do użytku w niespełna dwa lata po katastrofie zawalenia sie mostu Morandi, który runął grzebiąc 43 ofiary,
Published 10 August 2020 at 4:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:10pm
By Anna Sadurska, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share