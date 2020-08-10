SBS po polsku

"Mury powinny upadać, mosty nigdy"

SBS po polsku

AAP Image/AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

A rainbow shines over the new San Giorgio Bridge in Genoa, Italy, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 August 2020 at 4:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:10pm
By Anna Sadurska, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

... powiedział słynny architeckt Renzo Piano na otwarciu mostu San Giorgio w Genui 3 sierpnia. Most oddano do użytku w niespełna dwa lata po katastrofie zawalenia sie mostu Morandi, który runął grzebiąc 43 ofiary,

Published 10 August 2020 at 4:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:10pm
By Anna Sadurska, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135