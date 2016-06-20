SBS po polsku

Nowe wizy dla naszych rodziców?

SBS po polsku

Arvind Duggal and family

Arvind Duggal and family Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 June 2016 at 2:59pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Magda Dejneka, Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Jednym z tematów poruszanych w tej kampanii wyborczej jest propozycja stworzenia nowej kategorii wizy turystycznej przeznaczonej dla rodziców osób, które wyemigrowały do Australii. Partia Pracy ma w najbliższych dniach przedstawić swoje stanowisko w tej sprawie.

Published 20 June 2016 at 2:59pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Magda Dejneka, Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pope Benedict XVI Visits Erfurt

Wiadomości 5 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Mam Teatr zdjecie.png

"Mam Teatr"

Czerwone gitary.jpg

Czerwone Gitary

Jerzy Kryszak 2.jpg

Jerzy Kryszak