Nowe wizy dla naszych rodziców?

Arvind Duggal and family Source: SBS
Published 20 June 2016 at 2:59pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Magda Dejneka, Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jednym z tematów poruszanych w tej kampanii wyborczej jest propozycja stworzenia nowej kategorii wizy turystycznej przeznaczonej dla rodziców osób, które wyemigrowały do Australii. Partia Pracy ma w najbliższych dniach przedstawić swoje stanowisko w tej sprawie.
Published 20 June 2016 at 2:59pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Magda Dejneka, Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share