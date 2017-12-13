SBS po polsku

Nowy polski paszport

Passport

Polish passport Source: PWPW

Published 13 December 2017 at 4:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Prezes PWPW (Polskiej Wytwórni Papierów Wartościowych) Dr Jakub Tadeusz Skiba oraz Dyrektor Handlowy PWPW Jacek Raczynski opowiadaja o kulisach projektu nowego paszportu polskiego. Delegacja PWPW zaprezentowała swoje produkty na targach "High Security Printing" Asia 2017 w Melbourne.

