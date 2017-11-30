SBS po polsku

W Sylwestra w Australii planowano atak terrorystyczny

Published 30 November 2017 at 2:50pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:22am
By Sarah Abo, Dorota Banasiak, Greg Dyett
Presented by Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
"Chciał strzelać, by zabić jak najwięcej osób". Aresztowano 20-letniego mężczyznę, który planował przeprowadzenie ataku terrorystycznego w centrum miasta, na Placu Federacji, podczas uroczystości sylwestrowych w Melbourne.

