W Sylwestra w Australii planowano atak terrorystyczny

file image Source: VICTOIRA POLICE
Published 30 November 2017 at 2:50pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:22am
By Sarah Abo, Dorota Banasiak, Greg Dyett
Presented by Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"Chciał strzelać, by zabić jak najwięcej osób". Aresztowano 20-letniego mężczyznę, który planował przeprowadzenie ataku terrorystycznego w centrum miasta, na Placu Federacji, podczas uroczystości sylwestrowych w Melbourne.
