Wiadomości z Południowej Australii

South Australia Hospital staff simulate a drive-through coronavirus testing at the Repatriation Hospital in Adelaide.

South Australia Hospital staff simulate a drive-through coronavirus testing at the Repatriation Hospital in Adelaide.

Published 18 March 2020 at 3:24pm, updated 18 March 2020 at 3:26pm
By Rena Zurawel
Available in other languages

Korepondencja z Południowej Australii między innymi o decyzjach rządu w sprawie koronawirusa i o kłopotach kierowców.

