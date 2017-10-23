SBS po polsku

Australijski accent na obchodach w Krakowie

Kosciuszko Bicentenary celebrated with Traditional Owners of Mt Kosciuszko

Kosciuszko Bicentenary celebrated with Traditional Owners of Mt Kosciuszko Source: Kosciuszko Heretage

Published 23 October 2017 at 3:57pm, updated 23 October 2017 at 4:18pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Starsi Ngariga uczestniczyli w Krakowie w głównych obchodach Roku T. Kosciuszki. Rozmowa z Dr Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek z Kosciuszko Heritage.

