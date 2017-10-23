Australijski accent na obchodach w Krakowie

Kosciuszko Bicentenary celebrated with Traditional Owners of Mt Kosciuszko Source: Kosciuszko Heretage
Published 23 October 2017 at 3:57pm, updated 23 October 2017 at 4:18pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Starsi Ngariga uczestniczyli w Krakowie w głównych obchodach Roku T. Kosciuszki. Rozmowa z Dr Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek z Kosciuszko Heritage.
Published 23 October 2017 at 3:57pm, updated 23 October 2017 at 4:18pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share