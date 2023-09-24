Nieoficjalne wiece wolności popierające "NIE" w referendum
People take part in a rally against the voice to parliament in Melbourne, Saturday, September 23, 2023. Australians will vote in a referendum on October 14 on whether to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the country's constitution. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
W całej Australii odbyły się nieoficjalne wiece popierajace kampanie na „Nie” w sprawie konstytucyjnego uznania rdzennych Australijczyków.
Share