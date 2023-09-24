Nieoficjalne wiece wolności popierające "NIE" w referendum

VOICE NO RALLY MELBOURNE

People take part in a rally against the voice to parliament in Melbourne, Saturday, September 23, 2023. Australians will vote in a referendum on October 14 on whether to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the country's constitution. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

W całej Australii odbyły się nieoficjalne wiece popierajace kampanie na „Nie” w sprawie konstytucyjnego uznania rdzennych Australijczyków.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości 24 września 2023 - SBS News Flash

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talks with a lawmaker during a parliament debate on changes to the controversial Holocaust law

Tydzień w Polsce

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości 23 września 2023 - SBS News Flash

Three-way split image. On the left are people holding placards reading Vote Yes!, in the centre is a hand holding a voting form above a ballot box and on the right are people holding placards reading Vote No.

TAK czy NIE... Wypowiedzi naszych słuchaczy na temat referendum 'The Voice'