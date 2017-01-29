SBS po polsku

"Nocturnal Animals"- recenzja filmowa

Film "Nocturnal Animals"

Film "Nocturnal Animals" Source: Focus Feature

Published 29 January 2017 at 5:04pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:22am
By J.Borkowska-Surucic, E.Chylewska
Available in other languages

Zamożna właścicielka galerii sztuki otrzymuje powieść autorstwa byłego męża. Kobieta jest porażona brutalnym thrillerem, w którym odnajduje nawiązania do jej przeszłości.

