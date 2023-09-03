Ojciec roku 2023

Dzien Ojca 1.jpg

Stanisław Najder, Father of Year 2023, with family

Stanisław Najder został nagrodzony tytułem Ojca Roku 2023, przyznawanym przez Stowarzyszenie Polaków Wschodnich Dzielnic Melbourne, na balu z okazji Dnia Ojca w klubie polskim Syrena w Rowville.

Dzien Ojca 4.jpg
Father of the Year 2023 ball in Polish Club 'Syrena' in Rowville
Dzien Ojca 2.jpg
Father of the Year 2023 ball in Polish Club 'Syrena' in Rowville
Dzien Ojca 3.jpg
Father of the Year 2023 ball in Polish Club 'Syrena' in Rowville
