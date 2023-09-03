Ojciec roku 2023

Ojciec roku 2023Play05:34Stanisław Najder, Father of Year 2023, with familyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.1MB) Stanisław Najder został nagrodzony tytułem Ojca Roku 2023, przyznawanym przez Stowarzyszenie Polaków Wschodnich Dzielnic Melbourne, na balu z okazji Dnia Ojca w klubie polskim Syrena w Rowville.Father of the Year 2023 ball in Polish Club 'Syrena' in RowvilleFather of the Year 2023 ball in Polish Club 'Syrena' in RowvilleFather of the Year 2023 ball in Polish Club 'Syrena' in RowvilleShareLatest podcast episodesSydnejski klub sportowy Polonia w Plumpton wyróżniony przez PZPNFilm 'Leopard' - zwycięzcą tegorocznego festiwalu filmowego 2023 Multicultural Film FestivalMagazyn Sportowy - Iga Świątek zagra z Jeleną Ostapenko w IV rundzie US OpenWiadomości 4 września 2023 - SBS News Flash