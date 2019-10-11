SBS po polsku

Dzień Otwarty w Bibliotece Stanowej NPW

Open Day

Open Day at Children's Library Source: State Library NSW

Published 11 October 2019 at 4:16pm, updated 11 October 2019 at 4:22pm
By Ela Chylewska
Available in other languages

Ela Chylewska opowiada co można będzie robić podczas Dnia Otwartego Biblioteki Stanowej NPW, w sobotę 12 października. Dzień otwarty rozpocznie się o godzinie 9.45 ceremonią aborygeńska przed budynkiem biblioteki, Mitchell Building.

