Dzień Otwarty w Bibliotece Stanowej NPW

Open Day at Children's Library Source: State Library NSW
Published 11 October 2019 at 4:16pm, updated 11 October 2019 at 4:22pm
By Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Ela Chylewska opowiada co można będzie robić podczas Dnia Otwartego Biblioteki Stanowej NPW, w sobotę 12 października. Dzień otwarty rozpocznie się o godzinie 9.45 ceremonią aborygeńska przed budynkiem biblioteki, Mitchell Building.
