Zakaz sprzedaży tabletek z kodeiną... przynosi rezultaty

over-the-counter codeine pills

A ban on over-the-counter codeine pills has led to a dramatic drop in overdoses Source: AAP

Published 4 October 2019 at 4:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Cassandra Bain, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Nowe badanie pokazują, że zakaz sprzedaży, bez recepty, tabletek z kodeiną ... doprowadził do dramatycznego spadku ilośći przypadków przedawkowania tego leku przeciwbólowego.

