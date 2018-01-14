SBS po polsku

Opieka paliatywna

Palliative care

Palliative care

Published 14 January 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:10am
By Hannah Sinclair, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Opiekunowie opieki paliatywnej twierdzą, że brak funduszy i wsparcia ma duży wpływ na usługi dla pacjentów z nieuleczalną chorobą. Apelują do rządu federalnego, aby opieka paliatywna stała się priorytetem systemu opieki zdrowotnej.

