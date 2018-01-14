Palliative care Source: AP Photo/ Michael Reigner
Published 14 January 2018 at 4:08pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Opiekunowie opieki paliatywnej twierdzą, że brak funduszy i wsparcia ma duży wpływ na usługi dla pacjentów z nieuleczalną chorobą. Apelują do rządu federalnego, aby opieka paliatywna stała się priorytetem systemu opieki zdrowotnej.
