Plany zmian w systemie emerytalnym

Published 4 March 2016 at 3:34pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Magda Dejneka, Santilla Chingaipe
Federalna Opozycja i Partia Zielonych krytykują rządowe propozycje zmian w systemie emerytalnym. Niepokoją ich szczególnie te zmiany, które mogą uderzyć w emerytów ze społeczności etnicznych.

