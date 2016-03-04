Plany zmian w systemie emerytalnym

The Greens’ Adam Bandt Source: AAP
Published 4 March 2016 at 3:34pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Magda Dejneka, Santilla Chingaipe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Federalna Opozycja i Partia Zielonych krytykują rządowe propozycje zmian w systemie emerytalnym. Niepokoją ich szczególnie te zmiany, które mogą uderzyć w emerytów ze społeczności etnicznych.
