PolArt 2018 ... Pierwszy dzień

PolArt Dorota Banasiak

Published 29 December 2018 at 1:38pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:41pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Relacja Doroty Banasiak z pierwszego dnia festiwalu PolArt2018 w Brisbane . Przez dziesięć ekscytujących i kolorowych dni PolArt 2018 i miasto Brisbane będzie domem dla wielu artystów, aktorów i tancerzy z całej Australii i Nowej Zelandii! Ambasador Michal Kolodziejski with tancerzami na PolArt 2018

