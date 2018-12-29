PolArt 2018 ... Pierwszy dzień

Source: SBS
Published 29 December 2018 at 1:38pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:41pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Relacja Doroty Banasiak z pierwszego dnia festiwalu PolArt2018 w Brisbane . Przez dziesięć ekscytujących i kolorowych dni PolArt 2018 i miasto Brisbane będzie domem dla wielu artystów, aktorów i tancerzy z całej Australii i Nowej Zelandii! Ambasador Michal Kolodziejski with tancerzami na PolArt 2018
Published 29 December 2018 at 1:38pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:41pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share