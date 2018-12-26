PolArt2018, Koncert Niepodległości „Poland”

The Polish Independence Concert „Poland” Source: Cezary Bernolak
Published 26 December 2018
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Podczas festiwalu PolArt2018 w Brisbane, w Redland Performing Arts Center odbędą się dwa niezwykłe spektakle muzyczne: Koncertu Niepodległości "Poland" (28 grudnia, godz.19:00) oraz unikalnego Projektu Arboretum in Australia (30 grudnia, godz.19:30 ). Jacek "Wiejski" Górski, Prezes Fundacji Dziedzictwa Rzeczypospolitej, pomysłodawca i producent tych spektakli, opowiada o oryginalności projektu.
