PolArt2018, Koncert Niepodległości „Poland”

The Polish Independence Concert „Poland”

The Polish Independence Concert „Poland” Source: Cezary Bernolak

Published 26 December 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 26 December 2018 at 4:45pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Podczas festiwalu PolArt2018 w Brisbane, w Redland Performing Arts Center odbędą się dwa niezwykłe spektakle muzyczne: Koncertu Niepodległości "Poland" (28 grudnia, godz.19:00) oraz unikalnego Projektu Arboretum in Australia (30 grudnia, godz.19:30 ). Jacek "Wiejski" Górski, Prezes Fundacji Dziedzictwa Rzeczypospolitej, pomysłodawca i producent tych spektakli, opowiada o oryginalności projektu.

