PolArt2018...Teatr

PolArt2018

Artist of festival PolArt2018 Source: Fantazja

Published 31 December 2018 at 3:57pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:24pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Joasia Borkowska-Surucic, dyrektorka artystyczna teatru "Fantazja", opowiada o różnych przedstawieniach zespołów teatralnych podczas festiwalu PolArt2018 .

