Polskie luksusowe łodzie - na Sydney Boat Show

Boat Show

left: Jakub Wilhelm (Polish Investment & Trade Agency Sydney Bureau); right: Michal Bak (PolBoat) Source: (image:SBS)

Published 7 August 2019 at 4:57pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 5:04pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Historia Polski oraz umiejetności na wysokim poziomie w zakresie techniki konstrukcji pozwalają Polsce budować łodzie i jachty o najwyższej jakości ... mówi Michał Bak z PolBoat.

