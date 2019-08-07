Polskie luksusowe łodzie - na Sydney Boat Show

left: Jakub Wilhelm (Polish Investment & Trade Agency Sydney Bureau); right: Michal Bak (PolBoat) Source: (image:SBS)
Published 7 August 2019 at 4:57pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 5:04pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Historia Polski oraz umiejetności na wysokim poziomie w zakresie techniki konstrukcji pozwalają Polsce budować łodzie i jachty o najwyższej jakości ... mówi Michał Bak z PolBoat.
