Relacja ze spotkania polsko-hinduskiego.

Polish community thanks Indian

Sophie Skarbek Source: SBS Radio

Published 10 May 2016 at 10:14am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Ewa Figiel
Available in other languages

Report from Polish-Indian Communities function at the Victorian Parliament, where Polish refugees will be thanking the Indian communities for the shelter and support provided during and after WWII.

Available in other languages


