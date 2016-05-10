Relacja ze spotkania polsko-hinduskiego.

Sophie Skarbek Source: SBS Radio
Published 10 May 2016 at 10:14am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Ewa Figiel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Report from Polish-Indian Communities function at the Victorian Parliament, where Polish refugees will be thanking the Indian communities for the shelter and support provided during and after WWII.
