Prezydent Andrzej Duda - otwarcie Polskiej Agencji Inwestycji i Handlu w Sydney

Andrzej Duda meets journalists in Sydney Source: Jakub Szymczuk
Published 22 August 2018 at 5:18pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:37pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prezydent Polski Andrzej Duda podczas swojej oficjalnej wizyty w Australii otworzył biuro Polskiej Agencji Inwestycji i Handlu (PAIH) w Sydney oraz Konferencję na temat polsko-australijskiej technologii i innowacji w sektorze surowców i energii.
