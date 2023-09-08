Premier Albanese pojedzie do Chin na rozmowy o handlu i cłach
epa10845644 Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) talks to Indonesia's President Joko Widodo during a family photo session prior to the ASEAN-Australia Summit as part of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, 07 September 2023. Indonesia hosts the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits from 05 to 07 September 2023. EPA/WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL Credit: WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL/EPA
Premier Anthony Albanese potwierdził, że w tym roku uda się do Chin i będzie pierwszym australijskim przywódcą, który odwiedzi ten kraj od czasu wizyty Malcolma Turnbulla w 2016 r.
