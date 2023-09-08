Premier Albanese pojedzie do Chin na rozmowy o handlu i cłach

INDONESIA ASEAN

epa10845644 Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) talks to Indonesia's President Joko Widodo during a family photo session prior to the ASEAN-Australia Summit as part of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, 07 September 2023. Indonesia hosts the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits from 05 to 07 September 2023. EPA/WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL Credit: WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL/EPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Premier Anthony Albanese potwierdził, że w tym roku uda się do Chin i będzie pierwszym australijskim przywódcą, który odwiedzi ten kraj od czasu wizyty Malcolma Turnbulla w 2016 r.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

polish film festival Sonata.jpg

Film "Sonata" - piękna opowieść o mocy muzyki w pokonywaniu barier

The South Australian government wants a judicial investigation into allegations over the use of water from the Murray-Darling Basin.

W Australii eksperci prognozują nadchodzące upały i suszę...

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości 8 września 2023 - SBS News Flash

Flowing Murray River

Zmieniony rządowy plan Murray Darling Basin